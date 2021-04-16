KaTom Booming
KaTom sets sales records, becomes 6th largest in the industry
“But we didn’t embrace fear. We stayed the course, worked harder, and found new opportunities," said Patricia Bible, Founder, CEO and President of KaTom.”KNOXVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KaTom Restaurant Supply came through the pandemic stronger than ever and continues to set sales records and grow.
In March, the company had its best sales month in its nearly 40-year history, proof of recent economic reports indicating things are turning around for hospitality businesses. April began with KaTom being named the sixth-largest restaurant supply firm in America, up from tenth a year ago.
“It was a challenging year for our industry, as it was for everyone,” KaTom Founder, CEO, and President Patricia Bible said. “But we didn’t embrace fear. We stayed the course, worked harder, and found new opportunities.”
Of the 50 largest restaurant supply firms, only seven grew last year, with KaTom recording a 26 percent increase. Bible credits the growth to quick reactions, such as bringing in new product offerings in just days, and its position as an industry leader in ecommerce.
Bible runs the family-owned business with her daughter Paula Chesworth, the company's vice president of ecommerce, and son Charley Bible, who serves as vice president of business development.
“KaTom was among the first in our industry to embrace ecommerce and that's how we continue to differentiate ourselves,” said Chesworth. “Throughout the pandemic, as people have looked for ways to get what they need without chancing exposure to the virus, we've been well-positioned to serve them and help them shift their businesses to meet new challenges.”
“The pandemic changed some of our focus,” said Charley Bible. “Cleaning supplies and to-go packaging took on a much bigger role. But a kitchen is still a kitchen and having the right equipment and the right design still enables you to operate more effectively and efficiently. Good equipment helps the bottom line, plain and simple.”
“The past year brought unique challenges and Team KaTom met them,” said Patricia Bible. “Like most Americans, I am full of hope for brighter days in 2021 and beyond. We look forward to helping those we serve recover from this very difficult time.”
KaTom was founded in the Bible family garage in Morristown, Tenn., and had just a few employees for many years. Now, it has a 170,000-square-foot headquarters in Kodak, about 200 associates, and is pushing toward becoming a billion-dollar company. KaTom made the Inc.5000 list of the fastest growing companies in America an astounding 12 consecutive years running. Only some .2 percent of the companies that made the list can match that run.
