Greensill Capital: A political scandal is swirling in Britain. However Boris Johnson is unlikely to empty the swamp

A short hop over the Atlantic and the story is very different. Former British Prime Minister, David Cameron, is embroiled in a scandal in which he allegedly used his personal connection to the Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rishi Sunak, to try to secure government funds to prevent a financial services company he worked for from collapsing during the pandemic.

Cameron was the Conservative prime minister from 2010-2016. Sunak first entered parliament as a Conservative in 2015, under Cameron’s leadership.