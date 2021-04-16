Smartcocoon Puts an End to Uncomfortable Room Temperature Using their AI Enabled Smart Register Booster Fan

We have created a system to manage energy distribution. So you get what you need, where you need it.” — Kaveh Raeesi, co-founder of SmartCocoon

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On March 30, 2021, SMARTCOCOON launched their new crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter, with the Launch Day Special starting at $99 pledge level. With the help of the Kickstarter campaign, SmartCocoons wants to bring the fully revamped and improved version of the Smart Booster Fan to many more homes. SmartCocoon’s device will allow users to control their home's temperatures down to specific rooms through a Smart Register Booster Fan and App.

90% of homes in North America have only one heating/cooling zone which is controlled by a single thermostat installed on the main floor. This leads to usually several rooms in each house being too hot or too cold. SmartCocoon is solving this problem by developing the Smart Register Booster Fan. Creating equal airflow and temperature control down to a single room. All through an easy to install (DIY), AI enabled, register booster fan that can be controlled using a mobile application.

“The principal of the forced air HVAC systems has not been changed for decades. In a world that everyone is trying to reduce energy consumption, why are we still using the same heating and cooling systems as our parents used to?", said Kaveh Raeesi, the co-founder of SmartCocoon. "Sure, there have been innovations in the furnaces, but we never looked at how we are distributing the energy throughout our residential homes. We have created a system to manage energy distribution. So you get what you need, where you need it.”

Specs:

Save on energy by 30%

Increase the airflow up to 200%

Ability to schedule/control each room temperature and fan speed on mobile app

Automatically synchronizes with main system

Quiet, barely visible, powerful, heavy duty fans

About SmartCocoon:

SmartCocoon started in 2017, introducing a very simple prototype and made its way to many homes by the end of 2020. This Canadian company has developed an Ai-driven micro-climate control solution for forced-air HVAC systems. With the easy to install Wi-Fi enabled smart fan, users have complete control over their homes airflow. Utilizing on-device sensors and integration with smart thermostats to detect temperature changes and direct air flow to the rooms automatically.