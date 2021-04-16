Sagenext Partnered with Intuit to Resell All Editions of QuickBooks
Sagenext Partnered with Intuit to Resell All QuickBooks EditionsAUGUSTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intuit is the leading provider of accounting software licenses for all sectors. It is committed to providing Resellers with customized business management solutions, programs, and processes that meet your unique business needs while enhancing your ability to solve your customers' diverse and complex requirements.
Recently, Sagenext has partnered with Intuit for reselling the QuickBooks editions to suitable business owners. We can better serve businesses & organizations with proven financial software solutions. The partnership gives us the ability to host exciting licensed copies of QuickBooks software for end-users as well as monthly leases for new products.
As a specialized hosting provider, Sagenext offers TaxWise, Drake Tax, Sage ERP, UltraTax CS, Lacerte Tax, ProSeries, and QuickBooks hosting services to customers in the US and UK. By providing reliable cloud hosting solutions, Sagenext helps businesses cut their IT costs and improve productivity. The partnership with Intuit is providing the benefits of profitably growing your business while offering your clients the very best Intuit solutions.
According to Sagenext CEO, Deepak Tiwari, “Partnership with Intuit for reselling of all QuickBooks editions will help the companies empower consumers, self-employed and small businesses to improve their financial lives. The Intuit platform and products help customers get more money with the least amount of work while giving them complete confidence in their actions and decisions. We contribute in management of the innovative ecosystem of financial management solutions for customers worldwide.”
Things that keep us separate from the rest –
1) Award-winning QuickBooks & other application hosting provider
2) Intuit authorized reseller for QuickBooks Desktop
3) Enhanced security audit servers with end-to-end encryption
4) HPC (High-Performance Computing) Servers
5) Round-the-clock technical assistance over phone/mail/chat
6) Guaranteed service delivery within 2 hours and ZERO migration cost
Intuit has launched a formal reselling program for all its QuickBooks editions. The Sagenext partnership with Intuit will help businesses looking for smart accounting solutions!
For cost-efficient software like QuickBooks Enterprise, the reseller margin is of secondary concern compared to billable hours, although getting some margin a couple-thousand dollar software sales is gravy, solutions providers say.
“As the authorized reseller partner of Intuit, we stand out from the crowd with a proven ability to sell, install, and support Intuit Small Business Solutions, including software licenses, hardware, and online service referrals” said Ned Adams, Operations Head in Sagenext.
About Sagenext
Sagenext is a leading application hosting provider specializing in tax and accounting application hosting. The company has more than 12 years of hosting experience for the leading applications like QuickBooks, Sage 50 or Sage, Drake, ATX, Lacerte, ProSeries, Taxwise, and Ultratax. It supports all add-ons and other supportive applications on the same hosted platform.
Sagenext leverages industry-standard resources to give the most reliable and trustworthy hosted platform. It uses SAS 70 II and SSAE-18 certified data centers located in New York and Dallas to host clients’ applications and data so that it always remains safe and secure.
About Intuit
It is the global technology platform provider helping businesses & communities to overcome the financial challenges. The company is serving millions of customers worldwide with QuickBooks, Mint, TurboTax, and Credit Karma. At Intuit, we’re committed to using our unique position to find ways to power prosperity, especially for those that need it most. More than 95% of the company’s revenues and earnings come from activities within the US.
