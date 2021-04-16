Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,073 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,372 in the last 365 days.

Online Community Enabling Java developers To Upskill for Career Growth

JavaXperts by Xperti, an online Slack community where Java professionals collaborate, exchange information and receive relevant job placement opportunities.

PEARLAND, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Over a hundred seasoned Java professionals collaborate, exchange industry-specific information and receive relevant job placement opportunities on Java Xperts by Xperti, an online Slack community that aims to bring like-minded tech talent together.

The online community, launched in November 2020 to encourage collaboration among Java developers, coders and programmers in different locations across the US, is now gaining momentum as members share common goals and support each other on their way to have successful careers. It offers a cost-effective communication tool where mid and top tier Java professionals discuss trending industry topics, post queries and receive answers, and at the same time it offers a dynamic recruiting alternative.

“We ensure that JavaXperts by Xperti brings value to all its members and provides opportunities for self-development and continuing professional learning”, says Saira Irfan, community manager.

“Java developers are spread across the breadth of the country. Geographic limitation is one major factor that led to the launch of this virtual community initiative. Given the constant need for tech professionals to stay up-to-date with advanced knowledge, it will help members foster shared values and enhance networking”, she adds.

With a significant increase in remote working and learning during COVID-19, this online Java community looks like a game changer in the tech recruiting space.

Jordan Brown, a senior Java programmer who recently became part of the community shares, “I am happy to be collaborating with hundreds of tech professionals on this virtual platform. It helps me get quick industry updates and ideas that I might miss on because of my hectic work schedule.”

Shayan Zia
Xperti
+1 7134019034
info@xperti.io
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Online Community Enabling Java developers To Upskill for Career Growth

Distribution channels: IT Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.