High-Throughput Flow Cytometry Is An Emerging Market Trend In The Cytometry Global Market

High-throughput flow cytometry is an emerging trend in the flow mass cytometry market. This is due to high speed of cell parameter processing and capability to analyze several heterogeneous cell groups at once, using this technique. Traditional cytometry methods are very slow, especially when several cells need to be tested within a day. Using high-throughput flow cytometry methods such as fluorescence-activated cell-sorting (FACS), multiple cells can be allotted fluorescent markers which can be used to analyze their parameters in quick time. Examples of companies that offer high-throughput flow cytometry solutions include AstraZeneca and Novartis.

Other flow cytometry market trends include mergers and acquisitions. In February 2019, Danaher acquired the biopharma business of GE Life Sciences for $21.4 billion. This acquisition will help Danaher to improve its existing bioprocessing capabilities. The biopharma division of GE Life Sciences is involved in the development and production of biologic drugs, vaccines and cell therapies. It develops products and solutions that facilitate research into fundamental cell and protein biology. GE Life Sciences is a division of GE Healthcare, which was founded in 1994 and has its headquarters in Illinois, the USA.

Major players in the flow cytometry industry are Beckman Coulter, Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher and Luminex.

The global flow cytometry market is expected to grow from $4.11 billion in 2020 to $4.52 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10%. The growth is mainly due to the companies resuming their operations and adapting to the new normal while recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The flow cytometry market is expected to reach $6.07 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.6%. The countries with flow cytometry market shares are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The flow cytometry market covered in this report is segmented by type into instruments, reagents & consumables, software, accessories, services. The market is also segmented by technology into cell-based, bead-based flow cytometry market, by end user into hospitals and clinics, academia and research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, other end users, by application into oncology, drug discovery, disease diagnosis, stem cell therapy, organ transplantation, hematology.

