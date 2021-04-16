Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,111 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,378 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Lee Appoints Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker to Lead Department of Veterans Services

Thursday, April 15, 2021 | 02:40pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Major General Tommy H. Baker will serve in his cabinet as commissioner for the Department of Veterans Services, effective immediately.

“Gen. Baker is a proven public servant who has dedicated his career to protecting our state and nation,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m confident he’ll lead the department with integrity and look forward to his continued service.”

Baker formerly served as interim commissioner for the department. He remains the Deputy Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, responsible for the training and supervision of over 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen.

He enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1980 and was commissioned in 1985 from the Tennessee Military Academy.

Baker earned his bachelor's degree in public administration at the University of Tennessee-Martin. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration and military management from Touro University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

He currently resides in Huntingdon, Tenn. with his wife, Camille.

###

You just read:

Gov. Lee Appoints Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker to Lead Department of Veterans Services

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.