Gov. Lee Appoints Maj. Gen. Tommy Baker to Lead Department of Veterans Services

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee announced Major General Tommy H. Baker will serve in his cabinet as commissioner for the Department of Veterans Services, effective immediately.

“Gen. Baker is a proven public servant who has dedicated his career to protecting our state and nation,” said Gov. Lee. “I’m confident he’ll lead the department with integrity and look forward to his continued service.”

Baker formerly served as interim commissioner for the department. He remains the Deputy Adjutant General of the Tennessee National Guard, responsible for the training and supervision of over 13,000 Soldiers and Airmen.

He enlisted in the Tennessee Army National Guard in 1980 and was commissioned in 1985 from the Tennessee Military Academy.

Baker earned his bachelor's degree in public administration at the University of Tennessee-Martin. He later earned a master’s degree in business administration and military management from Touro University and a master’s degree in strategic studies from the United States Army War College.

He currently resides in Huntingdon, Tenn. with his wife, Camille.

###