St. Albans Barracks//Simple Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21A200770

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Dylan LaMere

STATION: St. Albans                   

CONTACT#: (802)524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 3/7/2021 1600 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: 1119 SandHill Road Georgia, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault

 

ACCUSED: Matthew Allen Richard

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Georgia, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

              On the above listed date and time, the Vermont State Police responded to a family fight at the above address. Upon arrival the accused parties had fled the residence. Upon gathering witness and victims statements and further investigation it was determined Richard committed the offense of simple assault. An anonymous tip advised that Richard has returned to the above address.  On 4/15/2021 Troopers responded to the address where Richard was ultimately placed under arrest. Richard was issued a Criminal Citation to appear at the Franklin County Superior Court - Criminal Division on June 21st, 2021 at 0830 hours for the above charge.

 

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 06/21/2021 @ 0830 hours            

COURT: Franklin County Superior

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A    

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Y

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

