THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act

The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:

Brown Amendment Cohen Amendment Delgado Amendment Jones Amendment Keller Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment

Postponed Suspension (1 vote)