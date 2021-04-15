Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,103 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,365 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021

“One Minutes” (5 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act

The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:  

Brown Amendment Cohen Amendment Delgado Amendment Jones Amendment Keller Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment

Postponed Suspension (1 vote)
  1. H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.