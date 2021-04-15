THE DAILY LEADER: FRIDAY, APRIL 16, 2021
Complete Consideration of H.R. 1195 – Workplace Violence Prevention for Health Care and Social Service Workers Act
The Rule, which was adopted on Wednesday, provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.
The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:
Brown Amendment Cohen Amendment Delgado Amendment Jones Amendment Keller Amendment Ocasio-Cortez AmendmentPostponed Suspension (1 vote)
- H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)