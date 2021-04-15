Zwaanendael Museum to hold photo contest in April 2021

(DOVER, Del. — April 15, 2021) — Between April 19 and 24, 2021, photographs of the Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, Del., will be accepted for the “Museum Madness” photo contest which is open to amateur photographers above the age of 13.

Zwaanendael Museum

To submit a photo of the museum, photographers should visit the Zwaanendael Museum’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Zwaanendael) beginning on April 19, 2021 where they can complete the Google application form and attach their photograph (limit of one photograph per applicant) by the deadline of April 24, 2021. Photographers can also receive a link to the application form by emailing the museum at Zmuseum@delaware.gov or by calling 302-645-1148.

A maximum of 25 photos will be selected, on a first-come-first-served basis, for participation in the contest. Selected photos will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page where followers will be asked to “vote” for the winning photographs by “liking” or reacting to the individual photos. Votes will be collected for one week from April 26 to May 1, 2021. The three photos with the top number of reactions will be deemed the first-, second- and third-place winners. The first-place image will be featured as the new Zwaanendael profile picture on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram sites. All three winning photographs will be printed and displayed in the outdoor kiosk next to the museum on Kings Highway and will receive corresponding prizes.

The Zwaanendael Museum was built in 1931 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the state’s first European colony, Swanendael, established by the Dutch along Hoorn Kill (present-day Lewes-Rehoboth Canal) in 1631. Designed by E. William Martin (architect of Legislative Hall and the Hall of Records in Dover), the museum is modeled after the town hall in Hoorn, the Netherlands, and features a stepped facade gable with carved stonework and decorated shutters. The museum’s exhibits and presentations provide a showcase for Lewes-area maritime, military and social history.

Zwaanendael Museum