Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,123 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,374 in the last 365 days.

Zwaanendael Museum to hold photo contest in April 2021

(DOVER, Del. — April 15, 2021) — Between April 19 and 24, 2021, photographs of the Zwaanendael Museum, located at 102 Kings Highway in Lewes, Del., will be accepted for the “Museum Madness” photo contest which is open to amateur photographers above the age of 13.

Photo of the Zwaanendael Museum
Zwaanendael Museum

To submit a photo of the museum, photographers should visit the Zwaanendael Museum’s Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/Zwaanendael) beginning on April 19, 2021 where they can complete the Google application form and attach their photograph (limit of one photograph per applicant) by the deadline of April 24, 2021. Photographers can also receive a link to the application form by emailing the museum at Zmuseum@delaware.gov or by calling 302-645-1148.

A maximum of 25 photos will be selected, on a first-come-first-served basis, for participation in the contest. Selected photos will be posted on the museum’s Facebook page where followers will be asked to “vote” for the winning photographs by “liking” or reacting to the individual photos. Votes will be collected for one week from April 26 to May 1, 2021. The three photos with the top number of reactions will be deemed the first-, second- and third-place winners. The first-place image will be featured as the new Zwaanendael profile picture on the museum’s Facebook and Instagram sites. All three winning photographs will be printed and displayed in the outdoor kiosk next to the museum on Kings Highway and will receive corresponding prizes.

The Zwaanendael Museum was built in 1931 to commemorate the 300th anniversary of the state’s first European colony, Swanendael, established by the Dutch along Hoorn Kill (present-day Lewes-Rehoboth Canal) in 1631. Designed by E. William Martin (architect of Legislative Hall and the Hall of Records in Dover), the museum is modeled after the town hall in Hoorn, the Netherlands, and features a stepped facade gable with carved stonework and decorated shutters. The museum’s exhibits and presentations provide a showcase for Lewes-area maritime, military and social history.

Photo of Zwaanendael Museum
Zwaanendael Museum

The Zwaanendael Museum is administered by the Division of Historical and Cultural Affairs, an agency of the State of Delaware. The division enhances Delaware’s quality of life by preserving the state’s unique historical heritage, fostering community stability and economic vitality and providing educational programs and assistance to the general public on Delaware history. The division’s diverse array of services includes operation of five museums which are accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, administration of the State Historic Preservation Office, conservation of the state’s archaeological and historic-objects collections, operation of a conference center and management of historic properties across the state. Primary funding for division programs and services is provided by annual appropriations from the Delaware General Assembly and grants from the National Park Service, Department of the Interior, a federal agency. However, the contents and opinions expressed in the division’s programs and services do not necessarily reflect the views and policies of the Department of the Interior.

You just read:

Zwaanendael Museum to hold photo contest in April 2021

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.