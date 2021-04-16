Bidding Set to Close on Emporia, VA Investment Properties Announces Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Well positioned near Rte. 301, Rt. 58, and I-95, these properties offer new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that well meet their current and future needs.”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the closing of bidding on an all brick 15 room office building and a 3 bedroom 2 bath investment home in Emporia, VA, on Tuesday, April 20 at 2:30 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“Located only blocks from downtown Emporia and well positioned near Rte. 301, Rt. 58, and I-95, these properties offer new owners a great opportunity to own or invest in property that well meet their current and future needs,” said Nicholls. “Opportunity awaits.”
“Auction locations, addresses and property highlights follow below,” said Sid Smyth, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
430 South Main St., Emporia, VA 23847 – On site – Tues., April 20 at 2:30 pm
• Move-in ready all brick office building on Main St. in the Heart of the Business District -- 15 rooms & 5 bathrooms -- 120' +/- of frontage on South Main St. (Rt. 301) Only 1.5 miles from I-95 (Exit 8) & 2.5 miles from I-95 (Exit 11)
– Off site – Tues., April 20 at 2:30 pm
• Note: This home will be sold off site at 430 South Main St., Emporia, VA
• 3 BR/2 BA home on double .4 +/- acre city lot -- Great investment fixer upper opportunity close to downtown Emporia, VA -- Public utilities
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Sid Smyth at (434) 955-0708 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Sid Smyth
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 434.955.0708
info@nichollsauction.com