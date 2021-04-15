Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,184 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,378 in the last 365 days.

Bill to make California Native American Day a judicial holiday moves to Assembly floor

AB 855 would amend the Code of Civil Procedure to recognize California Native American Day as a judicial holiday to provide proper recognition for Native American people and celebrate their history in the state. It would not create an additional paid holiday for Judicial Council employees but would exchange Columbus Day for California Native American Day.

You just read:

Bill to make California Native American Day a judicial holiday moves to Assembly floor

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.