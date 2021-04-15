Bill to make California Native American Day a judicial holiday moves to Assembly floor

AB 855 would amend the Code of Civil Procedure to recognize California Native American Day as a judicial holiday to provide proper recognition for Native American people and celebrate their history in the state. It would not create an additional paid holiday for Judicial Council employees but would exchange Columbus Day for California Native American Day.
