The timing isn’t coincidental: Bitcoin has doubled in value this year, surging to a record high above $62,000, as cryptocurrencies have become more widely embraced by mainstream investors. For those adverse to the volatility and risk in the crypto sector, Coinbase says its direct listing will let investors buy into cryptocurrencies without having to own any individual digital currencies.

First Move’s Julia Chatterley spoke to Coinbase Global’s Chief Financial Officer, Alesia Haas, this week ahead of the company’s IPO.

Do you see yourselves as that bridge between traditional finance, traditional investing and a brewing excitement and growth in interest in the crypto world?

Haas: We definitely view ourselves as the on-ramp to the crypto economy and providing education to millions of users with the ability for them to learn and then engage with crypto. That can be through buying, selling, and now increasingly, spending and earning and receiving and borrowing and lending and using crypto…

Read Full Story

The post Methods to put money into bitcoin in case you’re afraid of shopping for bitcoin? Coinbase says it is the reply appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.