Silk Road Medical Appoints William Hill as General Counsel

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., April 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silk Road Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SILK), a company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact, today announced the appointment of William Hill as General Counsel. The veteran corporate executive joins the company to oversee all risk management and legal matters, reporting directly to President and Chief Executive Officer, Erica Rogers.



“As we continue to usher in a new era of transcarotid therapies, we look forward to benefitting from Bill’s knowledge on a broad range of legal matters in healthcare and the regulated environment in which we operate,” said Erica Rogers.

Prior to joining Silk Road Medical, Mr. Hill served as General Counsel for Natus Medical Incorporated for over 14 years. He was responsible for managing a broad range of global legal issues, including corporate-wide liability mitigation and international legal compliance strategies, mergers and acquisitions, general commercial law and litigation, and employment law.

Mr. Hill began his legal career in the mass tort department at Porzio, Bromberg, & Newman P.C. in New Jersey where he assisted with product liability, FDA, and pharmaceutical litigation matters. He has also performed pro bono legal work for the Pro Bono Project of Silicon Valley supporting underrepresented communities in family law cases. Mr. Hill graduated from the University of Maryland School of Law where he served as a summer clerk at the United States District Court. He completed his undergraduate education at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: SILK), is a medical device company located in Sunnyvale, California, that is focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called TransCarotid Artery Revascularization (TCAR). TCAR is a clinically proven procedure combining surgical principles of neuroprotection with minimally invasive endovascular techniques to treat blockages in the carotid artery at risk of causing a stroke. For more information on how Silk Road Medical is delivering brighter patient outcomes through brighter clinical thinking, visit www.silkroadmed.com and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.