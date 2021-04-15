Maropost Founder and CEO, Ross Andrew Paquette, Featured on The Entrepreneur for Accomplishments in the MarTech Industry
Lauds Maropost founder and CEO, as the ‘Canadian Entrepreneur” bringing in “The Next Big Thing in the Marketing Automation and E-Commerce Space.”TORONTO, CANADA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent Entrepreneur article introduces Maropost’s founder and CEO, Ross Andrew Paquette, as the man behind one of the fastest-growing and most profitable tech companies in North America.
This is in reference to Maropost’s heavily bootstrapped days, going all the way back to 2011, when Ross Andrew Paquette was still working for a different company and Maropost was just a simple “one-man-operation” built in the comforts of Paquette’s very own apartment.
A history that the Entrepreneur believes “makes it one of the most unique brands and assets in 2021.” Proven as such by Maropost’s explosive and “consistent” hyper-growth over the years. Which Paquette attributes to their persistence in the development and cultivation of a product that offers unwavering excellence in performance.
“Your success is our success,” is the Maropost Team’s official mission statement. A vision that Ross Andrew Paquette goes on to describe with the following quote: “We are a bootstrapped company so we can focus solely on pleasing our customers, not external investors. We focus on building partnerships with our clients and driving value instead of treating them as a number.”
To back up their claims, Maropost celebrates the fact that their one-of-a-kind cloud-based marketing platform (best known for its uniquely unified cross-channel engagement capabilities that simplifies customer engagement for email, web, social media, SMS, and more), has blown up in both the US and global markets. A feat that is even more impressive when you consider the fact that the MarTech Industry in North America and the UK alone “is worth an estimated $65.9 billion.” With the global market size not lagging far behind at “$121 billion” (and growing!)
Why has Maropost proven to be so much more successful than its competitors? Well, the Entrepreneur suggests that it is their ability to successfully address “all the gaps in the market” that has allowed them to take “the automation world by storm.”
They go on to infer that, within the last few months, in accordance with this ‘secret superpower’, Maropost acquired a company in Australia to further enhance their e-commerce offering and, even, established a new office in Sweden to pave the way for their much-anticipated European expansion.
Ross Andrew Paquette was available to comment on both of these major changes. Remarking on Maropost’s careful consideration while hiring a talented customer management team for their Sweden office that will allow them to “service their European market and connect with their European customer base appropriately.”
He also announced his anticipation for the benefits of the merger of Maropost and Neto, saying: “Thanks to this acquisition and the merged capabilities of Maropost and Neto, we’ll be able to support companies that want to grow rapidly by managing every aspect of their business - e-commerce, marketing, automation: from a single platform, increasing efficiency at scale.”
The Entrepreneur article also goes on to describe Maropost as a software that provides “top-service in email and SMS marketing automation, inbox deliverability, advanced analytics, reporting, and audience building — all while delivering stellar customer service.”
Praise that Maropost’s ever-growing client base seems to agree with. Seeing as Maropost now has over 10,000 marketers that stand by their products — including big B2C brands and retailers like Mercedes-Benz, Livestrong, Shop.com, BioTrust, Haymarket Media, and more.
Only time will tell how much further Maropost will go from here – after having long since grown into the title of an international business, one capable of an astonishing five-year revenue growth rate of 7,855%. And, when asked about where he intends to take Maropost next, CEO Ross Andrew Paquette had only this to say: “I would like Maropost to be known as a global organization with a range of products. I’d like its legacy to focus on our goodwill and care, as well as our innovation and unique story. I’d also like part of our legacy to be invested in showing other entrepreneurs that you don’t need funding to build a successful company.”
About Maropost
Maropost is a cloud-based marketing automation platform that caters to B2C brands and retailers that want to simplify their cross-channel customer engagement. Founder, chairman, and CEO, Ross Andrew Paquette, has built it up to be one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America. One capable of enhancing marketing campaigns for SMS, social media, mobile, and web. And has the backing of big brands like Mercedes-Benz, Rolling Stone’s Wenner Media, Haymarket, Shop.com, Livestrong, Hard Rock, and more.
