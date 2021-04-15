Finding Financial Peace After Divorce Webinar
Divorce Recovery for Women
Denise French is offering a unique and informational 1-hour monthly live webinar for recently divorced women, titled “Finding Financial Peace After Divorce”.THE WOODLANDS, TX, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Finding Financial Peace After Divorce Webinar
Complimentary Educational Event Focuses on Financial Peace of Mind After Divorce
Denise French is offering a unique and informational 1-hour monthly live webinar for recently divorced women, titled “Finding Financial Peace After Divorce”.
In this 1-hour live Zoom webinar, Denise will discuss post-divorce cash flow planning, steps to receive the assets you were awarded in the divorce, QDRO’s, post-divorce tips to make your home and life your own, and a vision for your new chapter of life.
Our hope is to restore order to recently divorced women’s financial lives. We want each woman who attends this free webinar will leave with information to help them transition to their new lives with confidence and strength.
Finding Financial Peace After Divorce takes place on the 4th Tuesday of every month at 12 p.m. Central Time, and 4th Thursday of every month at 6 p.m. Central Time, starting on April 22nd and April 27th. For more information, and to sign up please visit Divorce Recovery for Women.
Denise French has been a licensed Financial Advisor since 1996 and focuses much of her work on divorced individuals and remarried couples. Denise focuses on post-divorce financial planning which includes cash flow management, investment positioning, tax planning and estate preservation strategies. Denise is an Investment Advisor Representative under French Financial Group, and a Chartered Retirement Planning Counselor (CRPC) as well as a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA), a Master Analyst in Financial Forensics (MAFF) and a Certified Valuation Analyst (CVA).
Denise French walked through her own litigated divorce in 2006. She has been remarried since 2009 and has raised 5 children in a blended family. Ms. French brings not only professional expertise to her divorced clients, but also personal experience, strength, and hope to those beginning life after divorce on their own. You can do this!! We can help you! Visit Divorce Recovery for Women for more information and helpful blogs and advice.
Divorce Recovery for Women
1095 Evergreen Circle, Suite 200
The Woodlands, TX 77380
www.divorcerecoveryforwomen.com
Kellie Kilgore
The Crouch Group
+1 940-383-1990
kellie@thecrouchgroup.com