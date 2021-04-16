Maxcare Clinic Announces New Franchise Opportunity for Medical Care In 35 States
New healthcare medical franchise offers urgent care as well as professional appointment-based attention to healthcare needsJACKSONVILLE, FLA., USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Maxcare Clinic presented the launch of its new medical franchise business to serve patients in need of walk-in care, urgent care, acute care, family medicine and appointment medicine. This welcome new healthcare franchise business model with options to attach Maxcare Clinics as an additional section of a pharmacy or as a super value-add on to be located on gas stations, Super Markets, Grocery Stores properties. Its clinics are staffed by exceptionally well-trained Licensed Nurse Practitioners or Physician Assistants Supervised by Licensed Physicians who offer patients advanced care that is easier to access than traditional medical offices at very affordable rates. Maxcare Clinics is the premiere walk-in clinic franchises opportunity in the USA.
“We offer a stand-alone walk-in clinic franchise or a walk-in clinic franchise in combination with gas stations, Super Markets, Grocery Stores and pharmacies,” said CEO, Co-owner, and experienced pharmacist, Ankur Parikh. “Our approach is better than telemedicine, as you can personalize care and deliver a more accurate care..”
He added, “There are a number of ways that entrepreneurs can join the franchise opportunity. First, this is a great opportunity for pharmacy owners. Second, businesses such as large gas stations, with and without convenience stores, Super Markets, Grocery Stores will benefit from the addition of an Maxcare clinic. We believe that adding the Maxcare Clinic model to independent pharmacies, small chain pharmacies or even small to large grocery stores will drive traffic improve loyalty and increase quality of care.”
The franchise offers large gas stations, pharmacies, supermarkets, and grocery stores the opportunity to improve foot traffic and expand their businesses—creating differentiation to compete with competitors. The company provides the best care, convenient to work with patients’ schedules. Practitioners will treat minor illnesses, minor injuries, skin conditions, wellness, physicals, travel health and women’s health.
The franchise model is ideal for physician assistants, nurse practitioners or physician owners as a family business and additional location or an opportunity for extra income. According to Parikh, “We are creating a new way to build your own medical business, away from the strictures of large corporate organizations and their inherent limits on income and flexibility.”
A doctor’s office medical franchise business improves valuable community access to professional healthcare. Given the 2020/2021 years of the Covid-19 pandemic, adding a Maxcare Clinic medical treatment alternative will significantly improve overall neighborhood healthcare and provide alternatives to hospital emergency rooms. Traditional urgent care involves time and overcrowded waiting rooms. Walk-in clinics have the reputation as more convenient and friendly. Patients will receive personalized, affordable healthcare from highly qualified medical personnel.
The company’s medical professionals specialize in full-service family health care, from cuts and scrapes, runny noses, coughs, colds, and ear infections. The Maxcare Clinics offer annual flu shots, vaccinations, blood tests and pre-surgical clearance. Clinics are open every day, with no appointment needed. Whether patients are seen in person or online, MaxCare Clinics offer affordable and flexible and health care options. Patients will receive the best possible care the second they walk in the door at a price they can afford.
For more information go to https://maxcareclinic.com/Home/Franchise
END
###
Media Relations
Maxcare Clinic
email us here