CureMetrix Joins Forces with AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com for Advances in AI: Spring 2021 Virtual Conference
No-cost event will feature 'Groundbreaking AI for Radiology: a Dialogue of Value with Doctors,' focused on strengthening the industry today and into the future
AI is already having a major impact on the field of radiology, from the worklist to diagnostic support to reporting; we look forward to sharing the value of AI and to exchanging ideas with attendees”LA JOLLA, CA, UNITED STATES, April 22, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CureMetrix, Inc., a global healthcare technology company that delivers AI-driven software for radiology, will once again partner with AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com to host the Spring 2021 Virtual Conference May 5-6, 2021. This year’s conference theme, “Advances in AI,” focuses on using technological innovations to put radiology practices back on track and strengthen the industry for the future. CureMetrix’s participation as a Platinum Sponsor allows attendees to access all webinars, keynotes, interactive sessions, and other exclusive content free of charge.
“CureMetrix is proud to partner with AuntMinnie.com and AuntMinnieEurope.com to help facilitate what promises to be an incredible gathering this May, focused on using AI to help radiology practices be stronger than ever,” said Navid Alipour, chief executive officer for CureMetrix. “AI is already having a major impact on the field of radiology, from the worklist to diagnostic support to reporting, and we look forward to sharing the value of AI and to exchanging ideas with conference attendees.”
May 5 and 6 from 10:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT AuntMinnie.com conference registrants will be able to access live webinars, on-demand videos, and chat live with company representatives and researchers. In the virtual exhibit hall, attendees can learn more about medical imaging products and AI technology developments sponsored by the top global companies in the radiology field.
Attendees will also be able to attend:
Groundbreaking AI for Radiology: A Dialogue of Value for Doctors
○ Live on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, 11:00 am-12:00 pm EDT
○ Discussion: From the worklist, to diagnostic support, to reporting and beyond, how is AI bringing value to the radiologist, and what are the benefits of AI for the patient?
○ Session will include a live Q&A session
Physician panelists include:
■ Dr. Alyssa Watanabe, MD, FACR, radiologist and Chief Medical Officer, CureMetrix;
■ Dr. Lina Le, MD, radiologist and Director of Breast Imaging, Shin Imaging and Anaheim Regional Medical Center;
■ Dr. Marie Tartar, MD, radiologist and Vice President of Medical Affairs, CureMetrix, and practicing radiologist at Scripps Health;
■ Dr. Matt Budoff, MD, FACC, FAHA, cardiologist and Professor of Medicine, David Geffen School of Medicine at UCLA, and cardiology director, Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
“AI technology is changing rapidly, and it can help the radiology field grow stronger and more resilient in the face of new challenges,” said Brian Casey, editor-in-chief of AuntMinnie.com. “New AI algorithms are reaching the market, clinical applications for AI are expanding, and practitioners can even be reimbursed for the use of some AI tools for medical imaging. The AuntMinnie Spring 2021 Virtual Conference aims to educate all attendees on the possibilities of AI for their practices and research—and we are grateful to CureMetrix for stepping up their sponsorship to the Platinum level, which allows us to make this phenomenal online gathering free of charge.”
CONFERENCE DETAILS:
AuntMinnie Spring 2021 Virtual Conference
May 5-6, 2021
10:00 am – 5:00 pm EDT
Registration for the AuntMinnie Spring 2021 Virtual Conference is free, but space is limited. Participants must register online.
About CureMetrix Solutions
CureMetrix is the creator of cmTriage™, the first FDA-cleared AI-based triage solution for mammography, and cmAssist®, an investigational AI-based diagnostic software demonstrated to help radiologists improve their breast cancer detection rate by 27 percent while reducing false positives by 69 percent.
About CureMetrix
Delivering CAD that Works®, CureMetrix is a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) for medical imaging, committed to the advancement of technology that improves cancer survival rates worldwide. With research that leverages artificial intelligence (AI) and deep learning to develop the next generation of medical image analysis, CureMetrix delivers technology that radiologists, healthcare systems and patients can confidently rely on.
For more information, please visit www.CureMetrix.com.
