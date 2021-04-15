Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,059 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,230 in the last 365 days.

Uber expects staff to spend a minimum of three days per week on the workplace

Starting in September, the ride-hailing company will shift to a “hybrid model” for its employees “with a clear expectation that they also come into the office 3 days a week,” Nikki Krishnamurthy, the company’s chief people officer, said in a blog post Wednesday.

Internal company data showed that two-thirds of Uber (UBER) employees prefer a mix of working from the office and from home, Krishnamurthy added.

Several of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies are slowly starting to reopen offices after being among the first to close them last year, offering a potential road map for what office work looks like in year two of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) will both reopen their San Francisco Bay Area headquarters at limited capacity in the coming weeks, while Apple (AAPL) reportedly started allowing workers back as early as last May.

Uber last month opened the doors of its new campus in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, which finished construction during the pandemic….

The post Uber expects staff to spend a minimum of three days per week on the workplace appeared first on CaymanMama.com | News.

You just read:

Uber expects staff to spend a minimum of three days per week on the workplace

Distribution channels: World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.