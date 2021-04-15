Uber expects staff to spend a minimum of three days per week on the workplace

Starting in September, the ride-hailing company will shift to a “hybrid model” for its employees “with a clear expectation that they also come into the office 3 days a week,” Nikki Krishnamurthy, the company’s chief people officer, said in a blog post Wednesday.

Internal company data showed that two-thirds of Uber (UBER) employees prefer a mix of working from the office and from home, Krishnamurthy added.

Several of Silicon Valley’s biggest companies are slowly starting to reopen offices after being among the first to close them last year, offering a potential road map for what office work looks like in year two of the coronavirus pandemic.

Facebook (FB) and Google (GOOGL) will both reopen their San Francisco Bay Area headquarters at limited capacity in the coming weeks, while Apple (AAPL) reportedly started allowing workers back as early as last May.

Uber last month opened the doors of its new campus in San Francisco’s Mission Bay, which finished construction during the pandemic….

