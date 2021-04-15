Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Quick and Livid 9’s biggest stunt: Saving film theaters

But “F9” — the latest installment in Universal’s high-octane blockbuster franchise — may have to pull off the brand’s boldest stunt yet: saving the movie theater industry.

On Wednesday, Universal released the newest trailer for the film, which will finally hit theaters on June 25 after multiple delays. Away from the series’ signature action, the trailer is an in-your-face, save-the-date reminder to the franchise’s fan base and an industry that really needs some box office hits.

And as you have probably guessed after watching the trailer, the Fast & Furious franchise is, uh, not subtle. There’s a lot of action, a lot of high speed chases, and a lot of “oh my God, did they actually just do that?” — all big pluses for theaters as they enter their historically lucrative summer season.

Movie theaters are crawling out from under a year that completely ravaged their business as the Covid pandemic shut down mass entertainment. In order to return to something even approaching normal…

