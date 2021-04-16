U.S. Congressional Candidate BO HINES D-5 NC receives major endorsement from Students for Trump Founder Ryan Fournier
I am honored to be endorsed by Ryan Fournier. Ryan is doing amazing work to revitalize the Republican party I look forward to working with him to share our positive vision for U.S.& North Carolina.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U.S. CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE BO HINES, www.bo4nc.com, NC-5, received an outstanding endorsement today from Ryan Fournier, the founder of STUDENTS FOR TRUMP, and CO-CHAIR OF TURNING POINT ACTION.
Fournier said “I am proud to endorse Bo Hines for Congress to represent the people of North Carolina’s 5th District. Bo is a strong America First candidate who is running to enact term limits, to fight for fair trade and reinvestment in our country, and to revitalize the Republican party with increased youth involvement so we can win the culture war.”
Fournier also stated “Bo is running a positive grassroots campaign and has driven over 20,000 miles in the past few months alone to try to meet with every single voter in the district. We need leaders like Bo in Washington who will never forget the people they serve and who have the vision and drive to make this country greater than ever before.”
Hines said “I am honored to be endorsed by Ryan Fournier. Ryan is doing amazing work to revitalize the Republican party and increase youth involvement and I look forward to working with him to share our positive vision for North Carolina and America.”
Bo Hines’ Statement on Biden’s Gun Control Executive Order.
I strongly oppose the Biden administration’s executive action banning “ghost guns” and his calls for legislative changes to ban assault rifles and high-capacity gun magazines.
The Biden administration claims that these executive actions will solve a so-called “public health crisis” of gun violence. They will not. This is just another underhanded attempt by far-left Democrats to take away our fundamental constitutional rights.
I will never compromise on Americans’ right to bear arms. This is a fundamental right that allows us to protect ourselves, our families, and our property. Just as importantly, it allows us to protect all of our other rights from a tyrannical government.
Bo Hines’ Statement on Vaccine Passports
We strongly support the proposed legislation by the Ohio House of Representatives to combat recent attempts by Democrats to require so-called “vaccine passports.”
The Democrats’ efforts to implement vaccine passports would give the government and big tech companies unprecedented access to personal information. These policies would set the stage for draconian and tyrannical travel restrictions that we have seen in many failed socialist states.
We must continue to fight these policies at the state and federal levels to ensure that we do not devolve into a “show your papers” state.
In less than two weeks, his launch video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cnw0fmB9rX0 received more than 200,000 views and in less than half a quarter of fundraising, his campaign amassed nearly a quarter of a million dollars, with an overwhelming majority of those donations coming from the state of North Carolina, sending a signal that BO HINES is the clear choice for congress for the 5th district, a major message to everyone that the 5th district of NC is ready for the positive change Bo Hines will bring to his district, state, and country.
Who is BO HINES? Hines was a freshman All-American wide receiver at NC State before he transferred to Yale, where he graduated with a degree in Political Science. He worked in multiple congressional, gubernatorial, and state offices and is finishing his law degree at Wake Forest as he campaigns full time.
Hines said, “We are running a positive, heavily grassroots, America First campaign focused on developing relationships with constituents across the district, getting them excited about what we can do politically, and refurbishing the Republican party in our state.”
Hines said, “We want to meet every single voter and let them know they can reach out to us at any time.”
Bo Hines for Congress Campaign Manager, Karl Notturno, said “Bo is very responsive. Bo has gotten on the phone with a constituent within 32 seconds of the moment they signed up on our website. The average time isn’t that far off. We always want to meet with constituents in person and we will typically drive to meet them.”
Notturno also stated, “Bo believes politics has been far too divisive over the past two decades and that most Americans want great jobs, free speech, good healthcare, quality schools, safe streets, term limits, and honest leaders. Bo will never waver on his values.”
Hines stated, “We believe that the Republican party has been losing the narrative battle for decades, especially among the youth. We are the party of opportunity, growth, and life. We want people to succeed and communities to flourish. If we want to succeed, we must focus on promoting our positive vision of society in line with our values. This will sell far better than divisive fringe issues. It is easy to say what you’re against. It is far more constructive to say what you’re for.”
Hines believes, “Our country has great potential, but we have squandered it for too long. President Trump was a step in the right direction, but we must build momentum on his America First agenda to ensure that we can leave our children the future that we want. Establishment politicians have failed to produce real change. We are results oriented. We must be. Our futures and our children’s futures are at stake.”
Hines is engaged to Mary Charles. They will be married this July.
