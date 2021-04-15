Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Tennessee Department of Health WIC Program Releases WICShopper App for Smartphones

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Department of Health announced today the release of the WICShopper application for smartphones. As a part of the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) program, the new WICShopper app is another tool to help participants establish and re-enforce healthy eating habits.

The WICShopper app helps WIC participants identify what they can purchase with their prescribed WIC benefits. The app allows WIC participants to scan the UPC barcode of store products determining whether that product is allowable as a WIC food item and on the participants WIC benefits. There are many key features such as location of Health Department clinics and WIC authorized store locations, healthy recipes, cooking and shopping tips.

‘’The WICShopper App makes it one step easier to access healthy food and nutrition education resources available through WIC,’’ said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey, MD, MBA, FAAP. ‘The WICShopper App puts resources at the fingertip and is another example of how the Tennessee Department of Health is implementing innovative solutions to improve services for Tennesseans.’’

Since the statewide rollout of the TNWIC Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card in April 2019, the Tennessee WIC program continuously strives to enhance the process for WIC participants to receive benefits and purchase food products for their families. The WICShopper app represents the most recent example of this committment to Tennessee residents.

WIC participants can download the WICShopper app onto their smartphones by going to the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store and search for WICShopper. Additionally, participants can visit the Tennessee Department of Health’s website at www.tn.gov/wicshopper for instructions to download the app to their smartphone. The WICShopper app is available to all and free to download.

The mission of the Tennessee Department of Health is to protect, promote and improve the health and prosperity of people in Tennessee. TDH has facilities in all 95 counties and provides direct services for more than one in five Tennesseans annually as well as indirect services for everyone in the state, including emergency response to health threats, licensure of health professionals, regulation of health care facilities and inspection of food service establishments. Learn more about TDH services and programs at www.tn.gov/health.

