"Fatherhood" by Verita Amare Et Veronika Medvedeva, aka Verita Amare Et

300Magazine is pleased to share the news that Veronika Medvedeva, aka Verita Amare Et, has unveiled her new powerful painting titled “Fatherhood.”

True art is free from any influence. It must reflect the best in everything, be a guide for development.” — Verita Amare Et

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, US, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The multifaceted artist Veronika Medvedeva, aka Verita Amare Et, has unveiled her new artwork titled “Fatherhood.” “Fatherhood” is an oil painting that focuses on an important role of a father in the growth and development of his kids while conveying the understanding of the spiritualized unity of all living things that share the same fundamental characteristics at the same time. This new painting, along with several other artworks by Verita Amare Et, has been photographed for the Russian Art Catalog at the request of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation.

Anton Medvedev, Veronika’s husband and the father of her three children, says, “People of art create a neutral territory for everyone’s benefit. A peaceful space for all living things in the universe.” Verita Amare Et is indeed a person of art, a talented artist whose powerful, invigorating art exists for the benefit of the Earth and everyone on it. Nature, birds, trees, horses, technology – everything around us is what inspires Veronika Medvedeva to create her art that brings light and gives peace, happiness, pleasure, and food for the mind. “Fatherhood” in this sense is no exception.

“Fatherhood” is a sketchless portrait of a father with a child, placed in a beautiful landscape of the Caucasus Nature Reserve. The work was created in original Soviet oil paints and paints made by the artist herself using natural mineral components. A ‘father’ here is a symbolic representation of the process of transferring sincere knowledge and pure experience. He is a reflection of quiet happiness, care, and omnipotent love – all those things that are crucial for life in peace, freedom, and grace.

The landscape depicted by Verita Amare Et in “Fatherhood,” in its turn, is a dream that has miraculously turned out to be a reality. According to the artist, she painted it before seeing it with her own eyes. What was just an image in her mind appeared to be an accurate depiction of the landscape she saw for the first time after the painting was already complete.

Veronika Medvedeva says, “True art is free from any influence. It must reflect the best in everything, be a guide for development.” This is perhaps what defines the art of this amazing multifaceted artist. Be it painting, sculpture, music, poetry, design, craft, or perfumery, art by Verita Amare Et is free from any influence. It is true and pure in every sense of these words. It is no wonder that things created by Veronika Medvedeva are often called healing art. They do heal the minds and souls of those who have a chance to contemplate and experience them in person.