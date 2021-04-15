Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 21B201179

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin                             

STATION: Royalton                     

CONTACT#: 802 234 9933

 

DATE/TIME: 04/15/2021

INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, Vermont

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic,

Unlawful Restraint, Offenses committed in the presence of a child

 

ACCUSED: Shawn D Larkin                                               

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 04/15/2021 at 0205 hrs, Trooper responded to a report of a physical

altercation at a residence in Royalton. Subsequent investigation revealed an

assault occurring on this date, but an incident in 2020. As a result, Shawn

Larkin was arrested and lodge at Southern State Correctional Facility without

bail for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic,

Unlawful Restraint, Offenses committed in the presence of a child.

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME:  04/15/2021 @ 1230          

COURT: Windsor

LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility     

BAIL: Held without bail

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

