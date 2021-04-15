Royalton Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 21B201179
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Matthew Chin
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802 234 9933
DATE/TIME: 04/15/2021
INCIDENT LOCATION: Royalton, Vermont
VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic,
Unlawful Restraint, Offenses committed in the presence of a child
ACCUSED: Shawn D Larkin
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, Vermont
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Royalton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 04/15/2021 at 0205 hrs, Trooper responded to a report of a physical
altercation at a residence in Royalton. Subsequent investigation revealed an
assault occurring on this date, but an incident in 2020. As a result, Shawn
Larkin was arrested and lodge at Southern State Correctional Facility without
bail for 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic, 2nd Degree Aggravated Domestic,
Unlawful Restraint, Offenses committed in the presence of a child.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 04/15/2021 @ 1230
COURT: Windsor
LODGED - LOCATION: Southern State Correctional Facility
BAIL: Held without bail
MUG SHOT: Attached
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.