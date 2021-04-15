An Advertising Genius - Aleks Balac

Meet one of the most brilliant minds in the world of advertising and marketing.

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For those who don't know him, Aleks Balac is one of the most brilliant individuals when it comes to digital advertising and marketing. He is the owner and CEO of AdStar Media, an advertising agency located in the Las Colinas neighborhood of Dallas, Texas.

Aleks began studying sales and business marketing at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. While at WMU he began experimenting with many different business models and channels of advertising. After seeing success with his ecommerce ventures, Aleks decided to capitalize on his strengths in advertising and began his own company where he would go on to help others build up their businesses the same way he did.

Aleks Balac founded AdStar Media in September of 2019 where the company mainly focused on social media marketing but has since made a pivot to strictly Google Pay Per Click advertising.

"Google has much higher intent than any other platform. People don't open the phone book anymore, they go straight to Google to find the businesses they need. Social media requires grabbing the attention of people and taking them away from what they were doing. People who are searching for something on Google are already interested in the topic they are researching and are actively seeking to learn more, that's the difference" says Aleks.

AdStar Media has become the go-to company for connecting businesses to people who are in need of their products and services.

The brains behind it all, Aleks Balac, says it is his mission to show business owners all across the globe that his methods of advertising are hands down the most efficient and cost effective than any other methods of advertising and marketing ever before.

"Imagine waking up every day knowing you were going to have customers knocking on your door to do business with you. Now stop imagining it and give me a call because we can do that for you" - Aleks Balac | CEO - AdStar Media