A Renewed Worldwide Commitment to Prevent Suicides: “Creating Hope Through Action”
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) Announces A New World Suicide Prevention Day Theme for 2021-2023WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP), the convening organisation for World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) each year, announces the new theme for 2021-2023: “Creating Hope Through Action”.
World Suicide Prevention Day, observed on 10 September every year, exists as a platform to raise awareness of suicide and to promote preventative measures with the aim to reduce the number of suicides and suicide attempts globally.
Every 40 seconds someone takes their life; that’s almost 800,000 people a year around the world, with over 75% of suicides occurring in low-and-middle-income countries. Suicide is a global concern and a serious public health issue in every country; however suicides are preventable.
IASP President Professor Rory O’Connor says; “As we continue to work on our vision of a world where fewer people lose their lives to suicide, we believe “Creating Hope Through Action” is an optimistic message that aims to inspire confidence in people to engage with this complex subject.
“Creating Hope Through Action” signifies the resolve to impart a new sense of purpose – empowering and equipping people with the skills and confidence to connect with someone they think may be struggling.”
Over the next three years IASP will take on the ambitious task, through this theme, to create a movement of preventative action, with sustained messaging to drive behaviour change and ultimately, prevent more suicides.
Media talent: Professor Rory O’Connor: has a long-standing interest in suicide research and prevention; he has been working in the field since 1994. He is Professor of Health Psychology at the University of Glasgow in Scotland and Past President of the International Academy of Suicide Research. Rory leads the Suicidal Behaviour Research Laboratory (www.suicideresearch.info) at the University of Glasgow, one of the leading suicide and self-harm research groups in the UK.
The International Association for Suicide Prevention
The International Association for Suicide Prevention (IASP) leads the global effort in suicide prevention having developed an effective forum that is proactive in creating strong collaborative partnerships and promoting evidence-based action in order to reduce the incidence of suicide and suicidal behaviour (www.iasp.info). Established in 1960, IASP is the largest international association dedicated to suicide prevention and to the alleviation of the effects of suicide and collaborates closely with relevant international organisations.
World Suicide Prevention Day
World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) was first launched in 2003 on 10 September by IASP with the endorsement of the World Health Organisation (WHO). The 10th of September each year has been designated as a way of focusing attention on the problems of suicide worldwide. Specific WSPD activities have taken place in over 70 countries with the purpose of raising awareness globally of suicidal behaviour.
Important note: Journalists reporting on this subject are advised to include information on relevant help lines and websites. The following website provides details of Crisis Centres around the globe: https://www.iasp.info/crisis-centres-helplines/
Journalists reporting on this subject are also advised to adhere to the following guidelines;
https://www.who.int/mental_health/suicide-prevention/resource_booklet_2017/en/
Guidelines related to reporting on suicide during the COVID-19 pandemic: https://www.iasp.info/pdf/2020_Briefing_Statement_Reporting_on_Suicide_During_COVID19.pdf
