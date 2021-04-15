Local Schools to Get Nearly $2M to Advance Computer Learning

McKeesport, April 15, 2021 – School organizations in the 45th Senate District will receive nearly $2 million in state grants to advance computer learning and STEM education, state Sen. Jim Brewster announced today.

The grants are among $10.8 million distributed statewide under the PAsmart Advancing Grants program aimed at boosting job readiness for Pennsylvania students.

“Most jobs at this point in the 21st century require knowledge of technologies that were unheard of in the last century,” Brewster said. “A competitive workforce is an educated workforce and I’m proud of the school organizations in my district that were able to compete for and win precious state resources.”

Projects funded by the PAsmart Advancing Grants include computer science and STEM programs in robotics and artificial intelligence; the establishment of innovative STEM partnerships between school districts and higher education partners to provide college credits and industry credentials in STEM and computer science; support for diversity and inclusion on esports teams in high-need areas; establishing innovation hubs through collaborations with community colleges, city parks, and libraries to help underserved learners build STEM and computer science skills; establishing mentorships to expose underrepresented learners to STEM careers; and opportunities for rural, urban, and suburban students to gain hands-on experience in coding and robotics.

Grant recipients in the 45th District include: Allegheny Intermediate Unit 3, Westmoreland Intermediate Unit 7, Clairton City School District, and East Allegheny School District.

For more information on grant amounts and partners, click here.