First-Ever Statewide Conference on Illegal Dumping Hosted by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley
Event to Convene California's Urban, Suburban & Rural Leaders from Across California; Fighting Dumping Through Education, Eradication, and Enforcement
We can change things. We have seen progress in Alameda County by employing a great set of solutions built on Education, Eradication, and Enforcement (The Three E’s).”OAKLAND, CA, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether its commercial waste or individual actions, illegal dumping poses immediate and long-term hazards to nearly every community across California. For the first time, leaders from across the state will gather April 21-23 to elevate best practices and innovations to address illegal dumping. Sessions will center on a strategy championed by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley — The Three E’s of Education, Eradication, and Enforcement.
— Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley
Registration is free and open to the media and public: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-statewide-conference-on-illegal-dumping-tickets-139013108951
Illegal dumping is rampant statewide. In 2019, the City of Los Angeles broke its own record for requests to respond to illegal dumping, with more than 123,000 calls to haul away mattresses, shopping carts, couches, and other items abandoned on streets and sidewalks. This number was on the rise as well during the 2020 pandemic. At the same time, Central Valley almond farmers and the Yuba/Sutter Farm Bureau have sought assistance fighting frequent illegal dumping.
Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley who organizes a statewide Illegal Dumping Task Force and operates a local pilot to address illegal dumping said, “Illegal dumping knows no bounds because it impacts every corner of California. Dumping is driven by ignorance, lax enforcement, and the economics of our waste systems. It affects quality of life and contributes to the broken window theory.” He added, “We can change things. We have seen progress in Alameda County by employing a great set of solutions built on Education, Eradication, and Enforcement (The Three E’s). We are building partnerships with our peers across the state. Together, we will use this conference to build coordination and collaboration to address illegal dumping in every jurisdiction.”
With social distancing serving as a key element of maintaining public safety and health, roadways and outdoor spaces have become even more important during the pandemic. California residents have utilized the streetscape for safer interactions and healthy activities.
“Holding corporations and individuals accountable for actions harming the environment is vital to ensuring clean air, water and public spaces. This requires all of us to work collaboratively with our community and law enforcement partners to make sure our environment is protected in Los Angeles County, as well as California as a whole.” -Los Angeles District Attorney George Gascón.
The Inaugural Statewide Illegal Dumping Conference will engage all sectors of the economy, (public, private, and social), across urban, suburban, and rural settings. The conference welcomes all governments, jurisdictions, businesses, and community groups that seek to address illegal dumping. This virtual conference will cover:
Wed. April 21st, Education: The day focuses on the use of education, data, and communications to provide upstream solutions that address illegal dumping, litter, and blight.
Thur. April 22nd, Eradication: Presenters will engage on examples of best practices to eradicate illegal dumping, including public-private partnership, socially responsible business, extended producer responsibility, waste haulers, and more.
Fri. April 23rd, Enforcement: We will hear from all entities with a role to play in enforcing illegal dumping laws, including code enforcement, public works, district and city attorneys, peace officers, and community members.
“Illegal dumping is an environmental justice issue. It disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities and impacts the sense of well-being of all who live and work in neighborhoods where it is rampant,” said Alameda County’s District Attorney Nancy O’Malley who will provide the Keynote Address for the conference.
“Unscrupulous commercial haulers, as well as individual violators, illegally dispose of construction debris, mattresses, and trash of all sorts. This harms our shared environment, ruins neighborhood streets, and forces taxpayers to pick up the tab for clean up” added O’Malley.
The conference will engage community leaders and California’s civic and law enforcement leadership. The sessions, featuring a diverse group of leaders from across California, will cover best practices, lessons learned, and success stories regarding education, eradication, and enforcement related to illegal dumping, and will emphasize specific collective statewide actions that can be taken to address the issue.
"Illegal dumping is a crime on our communities. There are kids walking to school here every day and they have to step over garbage. What message does that send,” said community member Ken Houston, who leads The Beautification Council.
About Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley’s Illegal Dumping Task Force
The Task Force, which is organized by Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley, is a working group of elected leaders, appointed leaders, business leaders, and community organizers working together to identify and implement solutions to illegal dumping. Additional information about the Task Force can be found in their 2020 Annual Report: http://www.acgov.org/board/district4/documents/ACID-FinalReport_2020_NateMiley.pdf
About Alameda County Supervisor Nate Miley
Nate Miley was first elected to the Alameda County Board of Supervisors in November 2000 and is currently serving his sixth term. He represents District 4, which includes portions of Oakland, from Montclair in the north to Oracle Arena and the Oakland Coliseum in the south, the City of Pleasanton and the unincorporated communities of Ashland, Castro Valley, Cherryland, El Portal Ridge, Fairmont Terrace, Fairview and Hillcrest Knolls. In January 2021, he was appointed Vice-President by his colleagues on the Board of Supervisors.
