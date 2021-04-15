Shastic Previews Solution at ICBA ThinkTECH Virtual Demo Day
Elle syncs with your internal systems in days
Shastic performed a demonstration of its AI-Assisted Banking Automation technology, during the 2021 third annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator Demo Day.BERKELEY, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shastic performed a demonstration of its AI-Assisted banking automation technology, during the 2021 Independent Community Bankers of America (ICBA) third annual ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator Demo Day. Shastic was selected from hundreds of applicants from around the globe competing for a place in the award-winning and globally recognized ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerator, powered by The Venture Center and with support from the State of Arkansas.
The virtual event highlights ICBA’s ongoing effort to foster fintech-community bank collaborations that produce tangible, relevant solutions to help community banks achieve their business objectives and deliver an exceptional customer experience for which they are known.
“We’re grateful for the opportunity to participate in the ThinkTECH Accelerator program, which provided us a unique forum to share our solution with community banks as they work to integrate their internal processes to improve the speed and convenience of their offerings while maintaining the high-touch personal experience for which they are known,” CEO of Shastic, Joseariel Gomez said.
"We selected the most promising fintech solutions in critically important areas and paired them with the best and brightest industry stakeholders to refine timely, relevant solutions that solve for community bank pain points," ICBA Senior Vice President and Chief Innovation Officer Charles Potts said. “We’re thrilled with the evolution of these offerings, which will allow our members to continue to be innovative and responsive to the shifting needs of their customers while continuing to move our industry forward.”
“This year’s cohort companies rose to the challenge of attending an all-virtual accelerator, meeting with over 100 individual banks over the course of 12 weeks,” Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center said. “We are proud of the work they have done in this new format and are greatly impressed with their overall performance,” Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center said. “With input from community bankers, and with a wealth of new connections, we are sure this cohort will continue to find success.”
About Company
Shastic created “Elle,” an AI-Assisted process automation platform for financial service providers. Through artificial intelligence, RPA and text-messaging, Shastic interconnects internal banking systems to speed communication, reduce underwriting exceptions and shorten processing cycles by 30%.
To learn more, visit https://shastic.com.
About ICBA
The Independent Community Bankers of America creates and promotes an environment where community banks flourish. ICBA is dedicated exclusively to representing the interests of the community banking industry and its membership through effective advocacy, best-in-class education, and high-quality products and services.
With nearly 50,000 locations nationwide, community banks constitute 99 percent of all banks, employ more than 700,000 Americans and are the only physical banking presence in one in three U.S. counties. Holding more than $5 trillion in assets, over $4.4 trillion in deposits, and more than $3.4 trillion in loans to consumers, small businesses and the agricultural community, community banks channel local deposits into the Main Streets and neighborhoods they serve, spurring job creation, fostering innovation and fueling their customers’ dreams in communities throughout America. For more information, visit ICBA’s website at http://www.icba.org.
Joseariel Gomez-Ortigoza
Shastic, Inc.
email us here