FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: April 15, 2021

COLUMBIA, S.C.—The Pee Dee Region COVID-19 Regional Community Assessment Review and Equity (CARE) Panel will meet at 10:00 a.m. on Friday April 16, 2021. The panel will meet virtually.

The proceedings will be available to the public via audio using the call-in information below:

The agenda is available here.

###