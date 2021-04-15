Dr. Letitia Wright Presents the First Peer to Peer TikTok Awards

Dr. Wright gives out the first Peer to Peer awards on Tiktok in April 2021

RANCHO CUCAMONGA,, CA, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tiktok Influencer Dr. Letitia Wright has created the first Peer to Peer TiktTok Awards, Called the Wright Place Awards. She will be awarding via Tiktok Video over the next ten days to other Tiktok creators who she finds interesting. "The Wright Place Tiktok Awards are purely subjective. I am just having fun and giving them out to people to say that I like their work." Says Dr. Wright. "There was no application or nomination process, and this is just pure fun."

Tiktok has been riddled with white creators who take ideas from smaller African American accounts, copy them, and get millions of views from the same materials. When attention is brought to this, some of the creators who copied others' work without credit have threatened to sue the smaller creative. Dr. Wright says she fully experts white creators with millions of followers to do this same kind of type of award. "I think it's a fun way to interact with others, and being first on Tiktok does not mean you will get the most views or money from your idea. It's very often the other way around. I know I did it first, so this is what matters."

Tiktok has grown with more people aged 35-50 joining the platform daily. With 689 million active users worldwide, 21.7% of their audience is 30-39. 20% of Tiktok is 40-49 age group. Dr. Wright feels she has a great target market on Tiktok. "My Tribe is a great group of adults. I love encouraging them, and I think these awards are a way to do that." The first award goes to her "Tribe."

"I call my Tiktok Friends and followers my Tribe. They are interactive, interesting, smart, and fun." I enjoy lives with them and the feedback they give. The first award goes to my Tribe for just being them. I will keep one award on my desk that represents each one of them. I won't be mailing everyone an award." says Dr. Letitia Wright. "I will mail out the awards to anyone else that I give one to, if they want it, and allow me to send it to them. I won't force it on anyone!" Dr. Letitia Wright is @Thecrowdfundingexpert on Tiktok.