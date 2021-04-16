Parabellum Esports Announces New Partnership with CORSAIR
CORSAIR x Parabellum Esports will #RaiseTheFlag for Canadian Esports
Parabellum Esports, a subsidiary of Amuka Esports announces its new partnership with CORSAIR®, a world leader in high-performance gear for gamers and content creators. CORSAIR will become an official team partner across Parabellum's roster of competitive teams and content creators.
Parabellum’s Rainbow Six Siege roster is poised to embark on a historic run for Canada. They will be the first Canadian team to qualify for the SixInvitational, which brings together the best teams from around the world to crown a champion.
Parabellum’s professional teams as well as content creators will be using CORSAIR peripherals for practice and showcasing the high quality of CORSAIR peripherals. CORSAIR products will also be showcased at Amuka Esports-owned Waves Gaming.
CORSAIR has been leading the charge in supporting grassroots esports and sees tremendous opportunity to reach new gaming communities with Amuka Esports. Frank Fields, Senior Manager for Esports and Sponsorships for CORSAIR, added, “It’s long been our mission to support esports at all levels and create amazing products that help gamers compete at their best. Our partnership with Parabellum gives us the chance to give back to the community and allow gamers of all skill levels to try and compete with all of our products.”
About CORSAIR
CORSAIR (NASDAQ:CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment and smart ambient lighting, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best. CORSAIR also includes subsidiary brands Elgato, which provides premium studio equipment and accessories for content creators, SCUF Gaming, which builds custom-designed controllers for competitive gamers, and ORIGIN PC, a builder of custom gaming and workstation desktop PCs and laptops. Copyright © 2021 Corsair Memory, Inc. All rights reserved. CORSAIR, the sails logo, and Vengeance are registered trademarks of CORSAIR in the United States and/or other countries. All other company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks, and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability, and specifications are subject to change without notice.
About Parabellum Esports
Founded in 2020, Parabellum is a Canadian Professional Esports Organization from Toronto and is competing in titles such as Rainbow 6, Rocket League, Super Smash Bros Ultimate, CSGO & more.
