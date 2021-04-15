Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 15, 2021

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

April 14, 2021                                                           

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

Auglaize

Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation

 

10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

City of Bedford

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Fairfield

Fairfield Union Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Capital High School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Harrisburg Pike Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

The Ohio State University

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Greene

City of Fairborn

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

City of Fairborn

 

Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Greeneview Local School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Lorain County Children and Families Council

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Lucas

Clay Avenue Community School

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mercer

South Central Mercer Fire District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Miami

City of Piqua

 

Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

OPERS Examination

 

 

 

Tipp City Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Muskingum

Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding

 

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Maplewood Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Van Wert

Jackson Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

 
         

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

