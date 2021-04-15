Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 15, 2021.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Auglaize
Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation
10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020
Cuyahoga
City of Bedford
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Fairfield
Fairfield Union Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Franklin
Capital High School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Harrisburg Pike Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
The Ohio State University
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Greene
City of Fairborn
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
City of Fairborn
Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Greeneview Local School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Lorain
Lorain County Children and Families Council
01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019
Lucas
Clay Avenue Community School
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Mercer
South Central Mercer Fire District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Miami
City of Piqua
Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
OPERS Examination
Tipp City Exempted Village School District
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Muskingum
Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Trumbull
Maplewood Local School District
IPA
07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020
Van Wert
Jackson Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
A full copy of each report will be available online.
###
The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.
