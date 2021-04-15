For Immediate Release:

April 14, 2021

Audit Advisory for Thursday, April 15, 2021

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Auglaize Wapakoneta Area Job-Ready Sites Community Improvement Corporation 10/01/2018 TO 09/30/2020 Cuyahoga City of Bedford Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Fairfield Fairfield Union Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Franklin Capital High School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Harrisburg Pike Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 The Ohio State University IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Greene City of Fairborn Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination City of Fairborn Ohio Police and Fire Pension Fund Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Greeneview Local School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Lorain Lorain County Children and Families Council 01/01/2018 TO 12/31/2019 Lucas Clay Avenue Community School IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Mercer South Central Mercer Fire District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Miami City of Piqua Ohio Public Employees Retirement System Census Data Examination 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 OPERS Examination Tipp City Exempted Village School District 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Muskingum Ohio Coalition for Equity and Adequacy of School Funding 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Trumbull Maplewood Local School District IPA 07/01/2019 TO 06/30/2020 Van Wert Jackson Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov