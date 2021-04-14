New opinions: April 14

The Supreme Court has issued 2 new opinions. The summaries are below.
To see an opinion, click on the "View Opinion" button. Opinions display in a printable format. Hyperlinks to all North Dakota opinions and rules cited in an opinion are included in the text: hover over the citation and click to follow the hyperlink.
See other Supreme Court opinions at: https://www.ndcourts.gov/supreme-court/opinions
|
State v. Rennie 2021 ND 66 Docket No.: 20200307 Filing Date: 4/14/2021 Case Type: SEXUAL OFFENSE Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: The district court did not abuse its discretion by not dismissing the case for failure to timely produce discovery materials.
|
Interest of F.M.G. 2021 ND 65 Docket No.: 20210087 Filing Date: 4/14/2021 Case Type: MENTAL HEALTH Author: Per Curiam
Highlight: A district court’s continuing treatment order is summarily affirmed under N.D.R.App.P. 35.1(a)(2).