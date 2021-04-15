New: Latest Season of 'America Works' Podcast Celebrates American Workforce

The American Folklife Center at the Library of Congress is bringing more workers’ voices from around the country to listeners with the second season of “America Works,” a podcast series celebrating the diversity, resilience and creativity of the American workforce during a time of economic challenge and transition.

The season's first episode features Sarah Fortin, a fish net maker in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The episode is now available on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher and at loc.gov/podcasts.

