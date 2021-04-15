Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Hoyer Statement on the Biden Administration's Sanctions Against Russia

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today on the Biden Administration's strong sanctions and other actions against Russia: 

“Today, the Biden-Harris Administration is taking strong steps to ensure that Russia is held accountable for its interference in our electionsits cyberattacks of American systems, and other malign activities. The sanctions and other punitive actions being taken today will also serve, I hope, as a deterrent against further Russian malfeasance. Such actions are long overdue, and I am relieved to see an American president at last confronting Vladimir Putin instead of cozying up to him. Our national security depends on our leaders making it clear to Russia and other aggressors that the United States will stand tough against those who seek to harm our interests or undermine our democracy. I worked with other leaders in Congress to write and pass legislation that contributed to this sanctions effort, and I look forward to continuing to work with my colleagues and with the Biden-Harris Administration to ensure that we have all the tools necessary to prevent Russian threats.”

