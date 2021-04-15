Creative Reparations Project Supports Black Artists
Art that honors Black resilience at the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race MassacreTULSA, OK, UNITED STATES, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just three weeks prior to the 100 year anniversary of the Tulsa Race Massacre in the historic Greenwood district, Mayfest International Art Festival will take place in downtown Tulsa on May 7th - 9th, 2021. Dillon/Rose has taken special care to create the Black Diamond Jewelry Collection that honors black resilience and forward progress.
This one-of-a-kind jewelry collection will be composed of black diamonds set in yellow gold. The year ‘21 is a symbol throughout, referencing the year of the massacre and this year, the 100th anniversary. “We are using black diamonds because black is beautiful, and the black talent in our community enriches our lives and our city,” explains designer and goldsmith, Rachel Rose Dazey of Dillon/Rose.
100% of the proceeds from the Black Diamond Collection will be donated to the Black Moon art collective, “a collective of Black Artists in the Tulsa area breaking standards, pushing innovation, and cultivating creativity in their community.”
Designated as a “Creative Reparations Project”, Rachel and Seth Dazey, artists and owners of Dillon/Rose, acknowledge that Mayfest inhabits the land of Black Wall Street, the once thriving black business community, and seek to uplift the voices of Black artists working in Tulsa today. "The Creative Reparations Project is my small but meaningful contribution to the much bigger social problem of racism and inequality in America. Often when discussing reparations, we think about big government-led initiatives. I find it more intriguing to identify what I, as an individual, can do in the community without waiting on larger institutions beleaguered by politics. How do we build trust and community? How do we talk openly and honestly about difficult histories? How do we work toward healing? Art is an effective medium in which to creatively explore solutions to the long standing problem of inequality. "
Art is a vehicle for processing trauma, discussing difficult subjects and forging a path of progress. Tulsa has a dark history in regards to race relations. Dillon/Rose believes that art is a powerful means to process our past, shift our perspectives and confront reality. By encouraging and supporting Black artists in Tulsa we endeavor to heal our community and move forward, unified. The Black Moon art collective is made up of members from our community who “have come together to uplift and push one another” by creating “a channel that brings unity, awareness, and hope to neglected parts in our community, by making art accessible and viewable to all.”
Visit Dillon/Rose at Mayfest May 7-9th to purchase pieces from the Black Diamond Collection and support the work of Black Moon.
To read more about this community project and other social initiatives, check out the Dillon/Rose website at www.dillonrose.net or keep up on the day-to-day on the Dillon/Rose Instagram, @_dillonrose.
