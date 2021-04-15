The Houstonian Club Awarded Platinum Club of America Designation
The Houstonian Club, located in the Galleria area of Houston, Texas, is proud to announce that it has been awarded Platinum Club status by Platinum Clubs of America.
Only 20 athletic clubs in the country are selected by Platinum Clubs of America, and The Houstonian Club is the only one in Houston and one of two in Texas to receive this elite designation.
— Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager
The clubs are voted on every other year by “Club Leaders Forum.” The voting body consists of Club Managers, CEOs, COOs, Presidents, and Owners from around the country. The Platinum Club of America designation is based on seven selection criteria that form the benchmark of the industry’s best practices, including universal recognition; excellence in amenities and facilities; caliber of staff and professional service levels; quality and commitment of membership; governance and prudent fiscal management; adapting to changing times; and overall experience.
“Platinum Club Status is one of the benchmarks of luxury athletic clubs in the country, and we are pleased to have achieved that distinction,” said Cher Harris, Houstonian Club General Manager. “Everyone at The Houstonian Club is dedicated to offering our members a top-of-the-line experience daily and to be recognized for our commitment is an honor.”
The Houstonian Club is a 175,000 square foot luxury members-only fitness facility with over 160 group exercise classes weekly, over 300 pieces of workout equipment, and 3 temperature-controlled pools that are heated year-round. The Club recently moved forward with a $23.5 million renovation plan that will expand several areas, including exercise studios, an indoor-turfed performance zone, and aquatics areas. The renovation will also include a new indoor and outdoor restaurant, as well as enhanced childcare areas for children ages 6 weeks-12 years old.
“We are excited about the renovation and what the next 18 to 24 months will bring,” says Cher Harris. “These renovations coupled with the Platinum Club Status will only add to our members’ overall experience at The Houstonian Club.”
Located in the heart of Houston, The Houstonian Hotel, Club & Spa just celebrated its 40th anniversary in 2020. It is a Forbes Travel Guide Four-Star, urban retreat located adjacent to the city’s iconic Memorial Park, and minutes from downtown, the Galleria, and Energy Corridor. The Houstonian is a member of Preferred Hotels and Resorts, and consistently provides guests with attentive and highly personalized service in an authentic manner. Guests at The Houstonian Hotel may relax and rejuvenate on a 27-acre oasis, with floor-to-ceiling wooded views in its newly renovated guest rooms, four onsite dining restaurants, and a classic hotel bar. The hotel has 33,890 square feet of Indoor Meeting Space and 87,349 square feet of Outdoor Meeting Space with a “Houstonian Experiences” menu for corporate and social groups, meetings, and celebrations. The 175,000 square-foot Houstonian Club offers state-of-the-art equipment, over 160 weekly group exercise classes, aquatic programs, an indoor tennis facility, a resort pool with a rockslide, sports lap pool, and a quiet garden pool. At 26,500 square feet, the new Trellis Spa at The Houstonian is now the largest luxury spa in the state of Texas. From the outside, it resembles a magnificent European Villa with statuesque architecture and luscious gardens. On the inside, soothing, nature-inspired hues complement a grand, light-filled reception and hallway, leading to all-new redesigned, sophisticated interiors where guests may enjoy hours of undisturbed relaxation. Trellis offers a new outdoor Soaking Pools and Garden experience with open-air cabanas, a scenic treetop dining room, renovated treatment rooms, indoor Reflection Pool, and tranquil lounging areas. Solaya Spa & Salon by The Houstonian opened in February 2020 in the prestigious Highland Village of River Oaks in Houston. The Houstonian also opened Sage ‘n’ Bloom Floral Studio at The Houstonian in July 2020, providing bespoke floral services for weddings and celebrations, client experiences, and corporate installations.
One of Houston’s historic gems, the property is known for its grace, comfort, and unparalleled guest experience.
