Central Iowa Power Cooperative and Clēnera Announce Power Purchase Agreement for Northern Iowa Solar Project

A new solar project in Iowa will provide another 100 megawatts (MWAC) of cost-effective power to Central Iowa Power Cooperative (CIPCO) members.

BOISE, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIPCO and Clēnera are pleased to announce the execution of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) for Coggon Solar LLC. Coggon Solar is CIPCO’s second solar PPA with Clēnera, which comes on the heels of the completion of the 100-megawatt (MWAC) Wapello Solar LLC project in southeast Iowa.

Coggon Solar will be located on private land in Linn County, Iowa, approximately two miles from Coggon and 31 miles from Cedar Rapids

“We’re happy to share the good news for our members,” said Bill Cherrier, CEO and Executive Vice President at CIPCO. “We’re pleased with the economics behind the Coggon Solar agreement. This will serve our mission of providing cost-effective and safe energy. The fact that the energy is produced in Iowa and promotes environmental stewardship is a win-win.”

"Clēnera is proud to work with CIPCO on yet another milestone solar project,” said Jared McKee, Clēnera’s VP of Business Development. “CIPCO has shown great support for Clēnera’s mission of leading today's new era of reliable, affordable, and clean energy, so we are excited to continue working together to pave the way for a renewable energy future in the state of Iowa."

Coggon Solar will bring significant economic benefits to the local area. According to Clēnera, the project will contribute several million dollars in property tax revenue to Linn County over the life of the generating facility. Clēnera also estimates that the 100 MWAC project will create approximately 350 construction jobs at peak, many of which will be from local labor.

“We look forward to working with Clēnera on another successful project,” said Cherrier.

Coggon Solar is anticipated to begin commercial operations in 2022.

About Clēnera

Clenera, LLC (“Clēnera”) is a privately-held renewable energy company headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Clēnera acquires, develops, builds and manages utility-scale solar farms and energy storage facilities throughout the United States. Combining breakthrough technology with a deeply integrated team approach, Clēnera provides reliable, affordable energy systems and helps its utility partners become clean energy leaders in their communities. Clēnera’s current operating portfolio exceeds 1.6 GW, with more than 17 GW of solar and storage assets in development. Learn more at https://www.clenera.com.

About Central Iowa Power Cooperative

CIPCO is a generation and transmission electric cooperative owned by member cooperatives and the communities they serve. With a balanced, 24/7 energy portfolio, CIPCO is committed to providing cost-effective, safe, and reliable energy. CIPCO and its 13 members serve over 300,000 Iowans in 58 Iowa counties. CIPCO’s offices are located in Des Moines, Cedar Rapids, Creston, and Wilton, Iowa. For more information visit https://www.cipco.net.