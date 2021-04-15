Sub-Saharan Africa Outlook: Navigating a Long Pandemic

April 15, 2021

Sub-Saharan Africa will be the world’s slowest growing region in 2021. (iStock by Getty images/WilPunt)

While there are signs of a recovery in advanced economies, sub-Saharan Africa is still in the throes of an unprecedented health and economic crisis. The second wave of COVID-19 infections was worse than the first and countries are bracing for more, while access to vaccines is scant at best. Most African countries will be struggling to vaccinate essential frontline workers this year, let alone the broader population. The latest Regional Economic Outlook for sub-Saharan Africa lays out the challenges that the region is facing and comes up with some policy recommendations to deal with critical issues like debt management and the financing of vaccine procurement. Papa N’Diaye leads the team that produces the biannual report. In this podcast, he says sub-Saharan Africa will be the world’s slowest growing region in 2021.

Read the report

Papa N’Diaye heads the Regional Studies Division in the IMF’s African Department.