Love in the Depths of Despair
A story of survival and love that drives one to move forward and liveCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- War-stricken and drug-infested places are often portrayed in films in over-saturated yellow tones to create a dangerous atmosphere around these places. This image also prompts book readers to picture these sites in the same distinct color palette. Unconsciously, readers and viewers see countries where violence and poverty are blatant as places devoid of love and hope. However, what people do not realize is that these countries are filled with natural wonders, too. And that despite impoverishment and brutality, love is present as well. That is the effect Beatrice Cayzer aims to depict in her novel Love Stories in Africa.
The author Beatrice Cayzer is an experienced writer. She has written numerous books under her name before releasing this particular story. She pens Love Stories in Africa, and with her combined experiences, knowledge, and adept skill in writing, she enables her readers to see the lives of its two heroines unfold before their eyes. Love Stories in Africa follows two story lines set in different countries and eras in Africa. The first centers on a widow and penniless English woman as she fights for her and her children's lives in one of Sudan's most dangerous refugee camps. The second story happens in Ethiopia during the 1930s when an American teenage orphan is aided by a heroic British officer during the horrific war that follows.
Beatrice Fairbanks Cayzer is the daughter of the US Ambassador at large, most notable for having negotiated the peace treaty for the Peruvian Ecuadorian War, and at the request of Secretary of War Woodring, which furthered the decision to keep Puerto Rico in the US Commonwealth. Beatrice is married to Major Stanley Cayzer, a director in his family‛s shipping companies, including The Union Castle Line, Clan Line, and Sterling Line. The award-winning author has written nine books, such as The Happy Harrow Murder Trilogy, forty-six weeks on the Best Sellers list, and The Secret Diary of Mrs. John Quincy Adams, a 2016 Finalist Chanticleer Book Awards for Historical Fiction. Discover more of Beatrice and her books by giving her website a visit: www.beatricecayzer.com.
