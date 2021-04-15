Revolutionary Love
Two love stories that transcend cultural differences and survive in despairCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beatrice Cayzer, a prolific and award-winning writer, awes her readers again with another novel under her belt. Like most of Beatrice's stories, Love Stories in Africa is inspired by her travels and humanitarian activities, transformed into sensational stories of love and how powerful it can be even in chaos.
Love Stories in Africa consists of two love stories, each set in a different country and era but delivers the same message—love grows amid tremendous horror and danger. The first part of the story concerns a young English widow left penniless in Sudan's worst refugee camps. The second half transpires in 1930's Ethiopia during the luxury afforded by Haile Selassie's coronation. The story moves forward as the two heroines fight for their safety and survival in a country too dangerous for a lone woman to traverse all alone. However, love enters their lives amid the horror of poverty and war for power.
Born in a wealthy and influential family, the blood of noble runs in Beatrice's veins. She is the daughter of a US Ambassador and comes from a very illustrious family who includes two ancestors who helped found Upper Virginia in 1620. Later in her life, Beatrice founded the Cayzer Museum for Children in England and married Stanley Cayzer.
Due to her frequent travels, Beatrice was able to witness and live the lives of the people she met in her sojourns. She understood the troubles of their lives, the dangers they have battled, and the desperate measures they have to go through to survive. Through these experiences, Beatrice succeeds in painting a picture of their world that is unbeknownst to many, thus shedding light on their reality that was thought to be fictitious by many.
If you're looking for a great read, get yourself a copy of Love Stories in Africa!
To know more about Beatrice Cayzer's works, visit www.beatricecayzer.com.
