The Ball is Rolling for MagTrax after Successful Crowdfunding Campaign

PROVO, UT, USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a successful crowdfunding campaign, the creative and innovative MagTrax brand launched in the US. It has since experienced exponential growth and reached thousands of users and is now available to the public.

MagTrax combines the timeless idea of the marble run with small magnets, mini metal plates, and wall putty to provide a game-changing experience of being able to build a marble racing track on any wall. Since the tracks are magnetic, they can, of course, be built on common magnetic surfaces like fridges, magnet boards, or metal doors, but with MagTrax, builders are not limited to metal walls, which most people don’t have. The MagTrax kits also come with mini metal plates and wall putty to let users scale any wall whether it is magnetic or not. Builders essentially stick the wall putty to the plate which then sticks to the wall to provide a magnetic surface for the tracks to stick to anywhere. The reusable wall putty provided with kits has been designed to not damage painted surfaces or dry out so tracks can be built again and again. This unique approach ensures creators don't need to use up any floor space to build their marble run.

MagTrax is designed to provide a source of fun and creativity to builders of all ages in a way that hasn't been seen before. Over 25 high-quality track pieces have been created for the modular set, including Switchbacks to enable immediate left and right turns, functional pieces such as the Outside and Inside Corner to transition between walls, and aesthetic pieces including the Loop-de-loop and Corkscrew. MagTrax can even be functional, with the Light Switcher piece allowing users to turn off the light in a fun and unique way. MagTrax is also available in a growing range of colors including silver, black, and purple.

The inventor of MagTrax, Bryan Stringham, is a 4th year PhD candidate in Mechanical Engineering at Brigham Young University. He is passionate about designing easy-to-use products with a positive impact on people's lives. His research is focused on identifying the impact of products on people’s lives in developing countries so products and people’s lives can be improved as a result.

Furthermore, he aims to ensure that MagTrax finds wider use, aside from simply being a children's toy. Families and adults get just as much joy out of building MagTrax as kids. Stringham said, "Some people might think that saying it’s for adults as well as kids is just a marketing ploy, but to them, I would say, ‘I dare you to try it.’ It is incredibly satisfying and a little addictive to build a crazy cool track, and you really have to work hard not to find yourself taking over from the kids as you’re building a track together."

MagTrax is made and assembled in the USA and is patent pending internationally. MagTrax can be found on Instagram @mag.trax and on the web at MagTrax.co. Get in touch for more information about MagTrax products and to find out more about the ever-expanding range of MagTrax kits and components.