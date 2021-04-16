Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Lenny Baby Day, A Powerful New Baby Monitoring Application, Launches to iOS, Android-Powered Mobile Devices

RAMAT GAN, ISRAEL, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lenny Baby Day, a powerful new mobile application and baby monitoring assistant is making it simple and easy to care for newborns and infants reliably. The application recently debuted on mobile devices and received its latest update late last month.

Lenny Baby Day allows parents, grandparents, nannies, and other caregivers to easily monitor and record important data about a newborn or infant without registration. Record, track, and monitor breastfeeding and bottle feeding habits, milk pumping schedules, diaper changings, sleep patterns, growth data, and more for free. Additionally, set useful reminders for administering medication, visiting a pediatrician, or pumping breast milk, and browse a comprehensive daily log of all activities affecting one’s newborn or infant in the palm of the hand.

“We are excited to share this powerful monitoring tool with parents and caregivers worldwide,” remarked [Name] of Lenny Baby Day. “Parents and caregivers will appreciate the comprehensive daily activity logs.”

Unlocking the power of parenting together, Lenny Baby Day allows family members to share and sync records and calendars across mobile devices. When events or entries are added, other parents and caregivers can see the information update in real-time. Early users have left rave reviews attesting to the application’s simple interface and powerful monitoring features, which give caregivers peace of mind each day that their newborn or infant is taken care of on schedule.

Try Lenny Baby Day now by downloading the free application from the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. The application was last updated on March 30, 2021.

