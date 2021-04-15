Daytona Beach Web Strategist Grows Website Traffic for Businesses
Bowman Web Services is available to serve as a virtual marketing officerPORT ORANGE, FLA., USA, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daytona Beach area search engine optimization specialist and web strategist Thomas Bowman Jr. can double, triple and sometimes even quadruple online traffic to businesses by studying its content and links and those of its competitors.
Unlike other companies that sell SEO services like they’re a single product, Bowman treats search engine optimization as a series of steps that must be taken, beginning with creating targeted content that is developed to rank on page one in Google Search.
“SEO is not a single product, service or thing. I define SEO as the art of creating targeted content,” Bowman said. “SEO may not even produce a single lead or be achievable with your current web plan of action. Get a free audit from me and I’ll show you ways to get more position, traffic and conversions.”
Bowman offers his customized website, SEO and digital marketing services to businesses nationwide, but focuses on the local Volusia County Florida cities of Port Orange, South Daytona, Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores, Wilbur By The Sea, Ponce Inlet, New Smyrna Beach, Holly Hill, Ormond Beach and Ormond By The Sea.
To demonstrate his skills as a marketer, Bowman built the website iwanttotravelto.com/daytona-beach-fun-things-to-do, which shares fun things to do in several demographics and has more than 100 pages connected to it.
Each page of content is unique, allowing Bowman to track which keyword phrases drive people to the site.
“I am targeting over 50 keyword phrases related to the local Daytona Beach market. Creating targeted content to specifically get in front of people was the goal,” Bowman said. “I researched every possibility and now I track this page weekly. Every few months, I look for ways to optimize this existing content after analyzing the data. By doing this, I create a resource for consumers who are specifically searching for Daytona Beach services.”
It is this drill-downed, exhaustive customized website strategy, along with more than 10 years of experience, that Bowman brings to companies as their virtual chief marketing officer and business lead consultant.
Other services Bowman offers through his Bowman Web Services company include content marketing, Google analytics, online reputation management, website speed optimization, and Facebook, Pinterest and YouTube marketing. He also offers search engine, conversion optimization, social media, and messaging apps marketing packages. Bowman also has expertise in WordPress website design, the platform 50 percent of the world’s websites are built on.
“What I offer is different from anything you have used before. I produce results and build lead generation systems. In addition, I offer financing for your small business marketing and, because some clients want a website built from scratch and others might want SEO services like content marketing and link building, I offer custom packages,” Bowman said. “I specialize in Daytona Beach, Daytona Beach Shores and South Daytona lead generation. Get a free local marketing consultation from me.”
To learn more about the services that Bowman provides, and to see the many digital marketing tips and resources he offers, visit bowmanwebservices.com.
