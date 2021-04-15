TBRC’s Global Market Model Database – Reviewed By Jinfo

The Business Research Company’s Global Market Model

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, April 15, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jinfo Research selects the best information products and provides practical reports on the same through original research on emerging trends and needs. Jinfo recently wrote such an article on TBRC’s Global Market Model platform, succinctly covering its product highlights, coverage, and upgrades and advantages.

The Business Research Company introduced the Global Market Model in 2017, and it is seen as the world’s most comprehensive database of integrated market information. The portal puts the understanding of global markets such as healthcare, manufacturing, and technology, among several other markets, in your hands, allowing you to compare and evaluate hundreds of different market opportunities across the globe at the touch of a button.

The model lets you:

- Make faster, better strategic decisions

- Target your business at high growth market segments and geographies

- Compare market opportunities

- Develop your products with insights from the latest trends and technologies shaping the various markets

- Easily analyse and present your findings

All this at the click of a button through our intuitive online interface.

The Global Market Model contains various unique features which make it stand out from the competition:

- Continuous Data Updates

- Complete Information Sourcing - We use renowned information sources to provide market size information on our platform

- Completeness of Information - Market information is available for every geography and market segment

- Analytics Tool - Our analytics tool helps you compare a wide range of market, economic, and industry datasets with ease, now with advanced features as well

- Clean and Intuitive User Interface

- Comprehensive Taxonomy - We offer the widest and deepest taxonomy of 2500+ markets, based on NAICS, SIC, and ISO standards.

The Global Market Model is an online subscription database available to corporates, consultancies and other entities through an annual subscription. It is the flagship product of The Business Research Company, a leading global research house which excels in competitor, market and consumer research on a range of industries globally.

