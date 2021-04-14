Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Department Seeks Members for Fishing Advisory Commissions

Current Vacancies on Recreational and Commercial Boards

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources is seeking applications for membership to two advisory commissions, the Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission and Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission

The Sport Fisheries Advisory Commission represents the interests of Maryland’s recreational fisheries, and the Tidal Fisheries Advisory Commission represents commercial fisheries across the state. Each consists of Maryland residents who represent diverse fisheries-related constituencies and stakeholders.  

Commission members are appointed by Governor Larry Hogan and advise DNR Fishing and Boating Services on all matters brought to the commissioners. Individuals interested in being considered for either commission are encouraged to apply online by May 1, 2021.  

Interested applicants with questions about the commission or its application process should contact Paul Genovese at paul.genovese@maryland.gov.

Department Seeks Members for Fishing Advisory Commissions

