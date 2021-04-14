Hoyer Statement on President Biden's Plan to Withdraw All U.S. Troops from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement today

on reports that President Biden will announce a plan to withdraw all U.S. troops from Afghanistan this year:

“American forces have been involved in operations in Afghanistan for nearly twenty years, the longest conflict in our history. Throughout that time, our personnel have acted with great courage and resolve to carry out missions aimed at removing the Taliban from power, destroying Al-Qaeda and the network that attacked us on 9/11, bringing stability and freedom to large parts of the country, and partnering with Afghan security forces to defend against dangerous insurgencies. More than 2,300 American service-members and more than a thousand serving in allied Coalition forces made the ultimate sacrifice in Afghanistan. The previous approach of maintaining thousands of U.S. military personnel in Afghanistan has not led to a resolution, and a new approach is required. I believe that President Biden is making the right decision to bring all of our personnel home this year. “As the political process continues, and negotiations to bring an end to fighting in Afghanistan move forward, the United States must remain fully engaged in order to ensure that the country never again becomes a safe-haven for the kind of terrorists who attacked us in 2001. I appreciate the Administration’s commitment to keeping Congress informed as this process continues. I thank President Biden for his determination to bring our troops home, and I offer my continued gratitude to all who continue to serve – and have served – in Afghanistan in defense of our nation and the cause of freedom.”