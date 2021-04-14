THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side) Complete Consideration of H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act (Rep. DeLauro – Education and Labor) The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor. The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc: Beyer Amendment Newman Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment Stefanik Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment Postponed Suspensions (11 votes) H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1899 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce) H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business) H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business) H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business) H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)