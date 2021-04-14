Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 910 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 220,065 in the last 365 days.

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021

“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Complete Consideration of H.R. 7 – Paycheck Fairness Act (Rep. DeLauro – Education and Labor) 

The Rule provides for one hour of general debate equally divided and controlled by the Chair and Ranking Member of the Committee on Education and Labor.

The Rule makes in order the following amendments and allows for amendments to be offered en bloc:  

Beyer Amendment Newman Amendment Ocasio-Cortez Amendment Stefanik Amendment Torres (NY) Amendment Williams (GA) Amendment

Postponed Suspensions (11 votes)
  1. H.R. 941 – TRANSPLANT Act of 2021 (Rep. Matsui – Energy and Commerce) 
  2. H.R. 1215 – Fraud and Scam Reduction Act, as amended (Rep. Blunt Rochester – Energy and Commerce) 
  3. H.R. 1460 – Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act of 2021 (Rep. Kuster – Energy and Commerce)
  4. H.R. 446 – Protecting Seniors from Emergency Scams (Rep. Kelly (IL) – Energy and Commerce)
  5. H.R. 1762 – Protecting Indian Tribes from Scams Act (Rep. Mullin – Energy and Commerce)
  6. H.R. 1002 – DEBAR Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Latta – Energy and Commerce)
  7. H.R. 1899 – Ensuring Compliance Against Drug Diversion Act of 2021 (Rep. Griffith – Energy and Commerce)
  8. H.R. 1502 – Microloan Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Kim (NJ) – Small Business)
  9. H.R. 1487 – Microloan Transparency and Accountability Act of 2021 (Rep. Burchett – Small Business)
  10. H.R. 1490 – 504 Modernization and Small Manufacturer Enhancement Act of 2021 (Rep. Craig – Small Business)
  11. H.R. 1482 – 504 Credit Risk Management Improvement Act of 2021 (Rep. Bishop (NC) – Small Business)

You just read:

THE DAILY LEADER: THURSDAY, APRIL 15, 2021

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.