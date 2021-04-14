Hoyer Statement on Israel’s Independence Day

WASHINGTON, DC – House Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (MD) released the following statement this evening on Israel’s Independence Day, Yom Ha’Atzmaut:

“Beginning at sunset, the people of Israel and Jewish communities around the world will mark the seventy-third anniversary of the founding of the modern State of Israel. That day marked the culmination of a generations-long struggle to see the ancient dream fulfilled of a free and independent Jewish state in the ancient homeland of the Jewish nation. As a strong supporter of Israel and as someone who has visited the country many times, I join in celebrating Yom Ha’Atzmaut and paying tribute to those who have worked hard to build, defend, and strengthen the State of Israel. I am proud that the United States was the first nation to recognize Israel in 1948 and that our countries continue to maintain a close and unbreakable friendship based on common ideals and a commitment to democracy and individual freedoms.

“Still facing hostility in its region and existential threats, Israel must always be allowed to defend itself and its people. America must continue to be a steadfast defender of Israel, which remains one of our most reliable allies. Together, we have developed technologies that protect both our countries from threats and that build opportunities for people in both of our economies to get ahead. Together, we stand up for peace and human rights globally, and Israel’s contributions to world culture and science have been immense. Today, Americans are working closely with Israelis so we can better understand the challenges of COVID-19, track the efficacy of vaccines, and develop new life-saving treatments for this disease and so many others. I’m proud of the work our House Majority has done to advance and strengthen U.S.-Israel cooperation in so many areas.

“May this Yom Ha'Atzmaut usher in a new and joyous chapter in Israel’s history as together we look beyond the pandemic to a time of growth, opportunity, and peace.”